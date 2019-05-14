Obituary: Holly Michelle (Thompson) Baker

October 13, 1968—May 6, 2019
Holly Michelle (Thompson) Baker passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2019.
Holly was born on October 13, 1968 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She grew up on her family’s farm near Eden/Hazelton, Idaho, where she attended Valley High School and participated in 4-H. After graduation, she attended Brooks College in Long Beach, California and Boise State University in Boise. Growing up, Holly loved showing and riding horses, and her bedroom in the family home is still filled with her countless ribbons, trophies, and awards from her success. She later competed in barrel racing and rodeo queen competitions, winning several titles.
Holly married her husband, Shane, in 1990, and they were blessed with their daughter, Ashley, in 1993. Ashley was the light of her life, and she was an amazing mother to her. She was a classroom volunteer and led Ashley’s Girl Scout troop, from Brownies all the way through their senior year of high school, giving them the best role model possible for growing young women. Holly had a tremendous work ethic and determination, instilled in her from working on her family’s farm for many years. She applied that determination to everything she did, always striving for perfection. She developed a passion for fitness and became an avid runner, competing in races of all distances and frequently winning age group awards.
One of her proudest running accomplishments was qualifying for the Boston Marathon, which she ran in 2015. She also shared her love of fitness by inspiring others as a personal trainer and running coach. Holly’s life was filled with people who loved her, and she emanated a kindness and warmth that drew people to her. She was a selfless giver and never wanted to take from anyone. Her beauty as a person was apparent to all, and her smile always lit up a room. She had a tremendous sense of humor and an infectious laugh that everyone who knew her will never forget.
Holly is survived by her husband, Shane, her daughter, Ashley, her son-in-law Robert, her parents, Albert and Debbie, her brother, Ronny, her four sisters, Stephanie, Melanie, Kendra, and Holly K., and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Holly’s life will be held at The Crystal Ballroom in Boise, Idaho on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m.
