Obituary: Herbert Wallace Poteet

October 28, 1925—March 1, 2020

RUPERT – Herbert Wallace Poteet, a 94-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Pleasant Grove, Utah, at his daughter’s home, surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born October 28, 1925, in Snyder, Texas, to Frank Leonard and Mary Ethel (Thompson) Poteet. He was their firstborn and six years later was joined by a sister, Doris. When he was four years old, the family moved to San Diego, Calif., where he was raised a traditional city kid. He grew up during the Great Depression and from his parents he learned the values of frugality and hard work.

Following high school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II. He was assigned to the USS Tabberer, a destroyer escort. After the war ended, he was honorably discharged and returned to San Diego to begin his lifelong love of farming. He farmed with his father in the San Diego area, raising squash, cucumbers, watermelon, and celery.

Herb met Fern Peterson, an Idaho girl, in San Diego, and they were married May 22, 1949. While living in Lakeside, Calif., Susan joined the family, and after moving to San Miguel, in central California, Richard and Bonnie completed the family. There, Herb and Fern leased ground and raised alfalfa and sugar beets.