Obituary: Herbert Harold McCully

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Feb 8, 1943—Aug 1, 2020

Herb ‘Herbie’ or ‘Mac’ passed away at his home Aug 1, 2020 after a 6-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Herb was born in Lamesa, Texas to Thelma and Herbert Herman McCully. He was the oldest of 4 boys. He grew up in the Fort Worth area and attended school until the 8th grade. He pretty much ‘grew up’ in the local Boys Club where he played sports and gained a lifelong friend, Tom Mason, that he affectionately referred to as his brother. He left Texas at age 18 and joined the Navy. He was stationed at the Naval Air Station at North Island, San Diego. While in the Navy, he received his GED and worked as an Aviation Mechanic for a little over 4 years.

In September of 1962, shortly after joining the Navy, he met the love of his life, Verdella “Margaret” Burgdorf. They met in a pasture while Margaret was caring for a horse. His initial marriage proposal was 2 weeks later, she declined, and he replied, ‘that’s ok, I’ll wait. I always get what I want’. Six months later, they ‘ran away’ to get married after waking a pastor up at 2 am under the ruse that he was being deployed the following day! They had two children and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. He could often be heard saying ‘Yes Verdella’ and completing whatever he was told to do!