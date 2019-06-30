{{featured_button_text}}

July 30, 1971—June 13, 2019

Herbert Dwain Drown was born on January 11, 1948 in Jerome, Idaho. He married Kathleen Anna Vecera in Buhl, Idaho on July 30, 1971. Together they raised four children. Herb was a member of the Followers of Christ Church. He died peacefully at his home in Buhl on June 13, 2019 at age 71.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen in 2006.

Herb is survived by his children, Aimee (Garth) Wright; Andrew (Lauraine) Drown;Chuck (Karen) Drown; and Katy (Mike) Pospichal; and grandchildren: Brendan, Tristan,Jasmine, Evalyn, Orlo, Torin, and Holton.

A celebration of Herbert’s life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5 p.m. July 6, 2019 at 4080 N 1400 E, Buhl, Idaho.

Herb’s family invites all who loved him to attend. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Herbert’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com

