Obituary: Herbert Dewey Bullock

August 4, 1940—September 28, 2018
RUPERT—Herbert D. Bullock, 78, of Rupert, Idaho, passed away peacefully Friday, Sep. 28, 2018, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, ID. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Grace Church, 100 North Meridian, Rupert, ID, 83350, attendees are welcome to stay for a potluck gathering immediately following the service.
Herb was born in Arcadia, Louisiana to Stanley Emanuel and Trudie Bullock. Herb married his lifelong love, Sarah Jane, November 14, 1965. Together, they had three children Lorraine Lee, Stanley E. Royal, and Maryann Marie. Herb worked hard throughout his life, and would do anything for his family and friends. Herb enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, he was an avid fisherman, and loved working in his extensive garden with his wife.
Herb is survived by his wife, Sarah Bullock, his children, Lorraine and Bruce Hardt of Keota, Iowa, Stan Bullock of Nashville, Tennessee, and Maryann and Chris Loll of Sandpoint, Idaho. His 5 grandsons, Justin, Brian, John, Nick, and Dalton, granddaughter Sarah, great-granddaughter Ellie Ray, brothers Alvie and Grover and a large extended family. Herb was preceded in death by his parents, brother Arthur and sisters Grace and Bonnie.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to nieces Stacey and Brent Hillman, and Michelle and Shawn Ford, words cannot express how much your love and support has meant to us.
