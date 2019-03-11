Obituary: Henry “Wayne” Whiteley

August 24, 1934—March 8, 2019
Henry “Wayne” Whiteley was born August 24, 1934 to Polk and Elsie Whiteley of the Dean Community. He married the love of his life, Nadine Cook, daughter of Chester and Eula Newberry Cook, in Idaho on May 17, 1957, who survives him. He went from his earthly home to his Heavenly Home on March 8, 2019.
Wayne lived a full life. He loved his family, his farm, and his work. He was always there to help anyone in need.
He is survived by his three daughters, Tiffany and Jeff Miles, Susan and Kevin Whittaker, Tamera and Steve Geldmacher. Grandchildren: Rick and Tonya Light, Devin and Angelina Light, Caelan Young, Eli Young, Nicole and Mark Ashby, Wayne and Maeghanne Whiteley, Dustin Blackston and Shane and Comallita Blackston. Great-Grandchildren: Mason Ashby, Layla Blackston, Skylar Light, Jasmine Butler and Charlee Belle Whiteley. He is also survived by his sister, Kay Phillips Brown and sister-in-law, Donna Curtis and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Polk and Elsie Whiteley, his father and mother-in-law, Chester and Eula Cook, and one brother, Ronnie Whiteley, brother-in-law, Roy Cleabern Cook.
Funeral service were held Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Metalton United Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Fancher officiating. Interment followed the service in the Dean Cemetery under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Memorial donations may be made to the Dean Cemetery Fund c/o Judy Whiteley, 808 High St., Berryville, AR 72616. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2019To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Henry Wayne Whiteley, please visit our Tribute Store.
