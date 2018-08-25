Obituary: Henry Perry

July 24, 1923 – August 23, 2018
Henry Perry (Enrique), 95, of Eden, went home to our Heavenly Father on Aug. 23, 2018, he walked through Heaven’s Gates and united with his loved ones. He passed away at home surrounded by his family.
Henry was born on July 24, 1923, in Guerrero, Mexico to Henry and Julia Perry.
On Nov. 23, 1950, Henry married the love of his life, Petra Rendon, in Gering, Nebraska. They were married for nearly 67 years. Together they had two children; Robert and Ellis.
Henry was a hard worker and worked as a dedicated farmer for Rellis Murphy in Hazelton for over 40 years.
Henry was a very loving, devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed keeping busy and was skilled in carpentry and enjoyed helping his son build his house in Burley. Henry loved working in his yard and planting flowers with Petra. Together they enjoyed spending quality time together and especially with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He looked forward to family get-togethers and listening to Tejano music. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Henry is survived by his son; Robert (Emily) Perry of Jerome, daughter-in-law; Marlene Perry of Burley, son; Armando Perry of Uvalde, Texas, a brother; Hines Perry of Aztec, New Mexico, and a sister; Dee Perry of Uvalde, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife Petra, his son Ellis, his parents Henry and Julia, and his sisters Dora Robles and Irene Buantello.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice Visions for their care and support of Henry and family.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, from 6 to 8 pm for family and friends at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at 11:00 am at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Hazelton Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.