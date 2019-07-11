Obituary: Henry Jackson Moseley

May 21, 1949—July 6, 2019
Henry Jackson Moseley “Jack”, age 70, passed away surrounded by loved ones on July 6, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. Jack was a caring, kind, compassionate, and hilarious man. He will be greatly missed.
Jack was born May 21, 1949 in Wendell, Idaho to Floyd and Dorothy (Cooley) Moseley. He graduated from Declo High School in 1968. After graduating, Jack served his country during the Vietnam War as a signalman in the Navy. He was proud of his service and loved to tell tales of his adventures during his time in the armed forces.
After leaving the Navy, Jack continued his travels as a semi-truck driver. When not on the road Jack loved to spend his time outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and passed that love on to his children.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents (Floyd and Dorothy Moseley) and his brothers (Dick and Scott Moseley). He is survived by his daughters (Linzy Self and Sasha Oechsner), his sister (Charlene Nutter), five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life service scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please do a kind deed for someone in Jack’s memory.
And as Jack would say, “Keep your powder dry and keep it sanitary.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.