June 19, 1921—October 7, 2019
Henry Elbert Cone, 98, of Eden, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell.
Henry was born in Liberal, Kansas, on June 19, 1921, to Daisy Mae Cone (Raymond) and Wilford Evans Cone. He spent his youth farming with his Uncle Burt and sister, Myra. In 1942 he joined the Army and marched through Africa with General Patton. He later became a guard in the Neurenburg trials. He was awarded a Bronze Star for outstanding courage and valor in combat. His military service was always a point of pride for him and he enjoyed sharing his adventures. Upon returning stateside in October 1945, he transitioned from his Army duty and met the love of his life, Ruby Mae Cone (Kelley). They farmed as well as had a side business of electrical work and plumbing in Turpin, OK. Henry went on to become a Physics boy as he liked to say at Oklahoma A & M for bachelors and onto Cal Poly to pursue a master’s degree. Ruby and Henry had six children, Richard, Kathryn, Henry (Joe), Donna, David, and Sharon. He recently said if he taught his children anything it was the value of hard work. The family moved to Walla Walla, WA where he took a job at Bonneville Power Administration. Henry worked on many of the dams along the Columbia River as an electrical engineer. Ruby and Henry moved to Rupert, Idaho where he retried from Bonneville Power. Following Ruby’s love of the coast, they moved to Ocean Park, WA, and built their dream home. After Ruby’s passing, Henry moved back to Eden, ID.
Hunting, fishing, gun collecting, and photography were just a few of his hobbies. He was rarely idle. In his downtime, he was an avid reader and would devour books in hours. He always had a story for a willing and sometimes not so willing ear.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his children, Richard Cone, Kathryn Marshall, Henry/ Joe (Kathy) Cone, Donna (David) Dahlstrom, and Sharon (Kevin) Hanson; his grandchildren, Tamara (Shawn) Buckendahl, Brian (Angie) Dahlstom, Danniele (Steve) Strain, David (Chris) Cone, Matt (Leann) Cone, Kelsey (Jeff) Schulz, and Marina Hanson. Henry will be remembered by his twelve great-grandchildren, and one soon to be great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby; parents, Daisy and Wilford; sister, Myra; son, David, and numerous family and friends.
The family would like to give a tremendous thanks to the care staff at Stonebridge in Wendell, ID and Hospice Visions for the care provided to Henry. In place of flowers please make a donation in Henry’s name to the local VFW in Jerome, Idaho.
A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at The Elks Lodge, Snake River No. 2807, 412 E 200 S, Jerome, Idaho. A graveside inurnment service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon, at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.