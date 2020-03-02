Obituary: Henrietta Peternella Hilt

May 17, 1951—February 28, 2020
Henrietta Peternella Hilt, better known as Elly Hilt, passed away February 28, 2020 after a long hard battle with multiple health issues.
Elly was born to Daniel and Adriana Weeda on May 17, 1951 in Artesia, California. When she was five years old, the family moved to Chino, California. Elly had many friends as a child. Her keen intelligence and easy-going personality made school a joy for her. Elly was a very involved student serving as class officer, cheering in the pep club, singing in the choir and heading up the yearbook staff. After graduating from high school, Elly attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. As a student, Elly worked as a server and later became a manager in a restaurant. Eventually Elly moved back to Chino and worked as a dental assistant. She spent each lunch break at home with her mom and dad to have a bowl of chili and a slice of bread with Dutch cheese.
On April 4, 1975 Elly married Cecil Hilt. They began their life in Chino where Cecil was partnered with his father in a cattle hauling operation. Two daughters—Gracia and Shana were born to the family. Shortly after, their son—Daniel arrived. The family moved to Idaho in early 1979 to begin dairying. Within six years, daughter Mary was added to the family. Elly loved playing the piano and the organ for her home church. She also taught piano lessons and volunteered as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed the simple things in life like a good card game, the sunshine on her face, watching “The Voice” and episodes of true crime stories. Elly devoted her life to the care of her husband, especially as his health deteriorated. The love she had for her children knew no bounds. They were her pride and joy. Anyone who knew Elly would tell you of her beautiful and unselfish heart. She was a gift, not only to her family, but also to all whose lives she touched. She will be profoundly missed. It is a comfort to know that Elly’s struggle is over and she is finally at peace.
Elly is survived by: her husband—Cecil Hilt of Wendell, Idaho; mother—Adriana Weeda of Ontario, California; daughter—Gracia (Tuesdae) Vo of Portland, Oregon; daughter—Shana Hilt of Twin Falls, Idaho; son—Daniel Hilt of Boise, Idaho; daughter—Mary (Nick) Ravenna of Boise, Idaho; grand-daughters—Cecilia Merrill and Madison Monroe; sister—Mieke (Ed) Boschma of Phoenix, Arizona; sister—Flora (Harry) Bokma of Buhl, Idaho; and brother—Tony (Vickie) Weeda of Ontario, California.
She was preceded in death by her father—Daniel Weeda and brother—Jacob Weeda.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. A viewing/visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm at the chapel
