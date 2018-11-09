November 20, 1955 – November 7, 2018
Hendrik A. Heeling (Henk), of Twin Falls, died Wednesday November 7, 2018, at St. Luke’s Twin Falls after suffering a heart attack while at work.
Henk was born on November 20, 1955 in Beilen Drenthe, the Netherlands. He was the son of Gradus G. Heeling and Aaltje Hegen Heeling (Alice). At the age of 4 he moved to Idaho with his parents and brother in 1960. They first lived in Jerome and later moved to Twin Falls in 1962. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1974 and went on to receive an Associates in Architecture from the College of Southern Idaho. After receiving his degree, he went into construction with his father at Heeling Construction. He married and had one son Hans Heeling. After his divorce he didn’t remarry for many years. Recently he had found true love again with Marina Bower, in which they had plans to marry this coming spring.
Henk was a craftsman in his trade, and was meticulous in every detail. He took great pride in his work, and was proud of the fact he did nearly every aspect himself. He took his father’s words to heart “it has to be good, not good enough”. He was an active member in the Jaycees for many years, later becoming a senator in the Jaycees. Henk valued the many memories and friends he had made through the Jaycees. He also coached soccer through the time his son was in High School. Then in recent years found himself first helping Bruce Quale at the race track, and then later Bruce’s son Jason in the Pro Truck Series. He was proud to have helped both attain championships in their series. In the winters he enjoyed his Wednesday night bowling with his son and close friends.
Henk is survived by his son Hans Heeling, mother Alice Heeling, brother Gradus Heeling (Anita), as well as his fiancée Marina Bower, and her daughter Anastasiya Hamdi. He is preceded in death by his father Gradus G. Heeling and grandparents from both sides.
Funeral Services for Henk will be held Monday November 12, 2018 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, with Pastor Chuck Swoboda officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. There will be a viewing for friends and family Sunday November 11, 2018 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Rosenau Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials in Henk’s name be given to Wellness Tree Community Clinic.
