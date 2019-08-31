Obituary: Helen O. Smith

September 16, 1945 – August 25, 2019
Helen O. Smith, age 74, died of natural causes on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Twin Falls, ID. Helen was born in Jerome, ID, to parents Jesse “Del” and Ida Houston and was a graduate of Jerome High School.
Helen attended the University of Idaho and obtained a B.S. degree in English along with her teaching certificate. Helen taught High School English in Genesee, ID. After her sons were born, she returned to school and earned her nursing degree from the Lewis-Clark Community College in Lewiston, ID. Over several decades Helen worked in numerous positions serving geriatric patients. She was always known as an extremely loving and caring nurse. From floor nurse to management she took on every challenge as necessary to take care of her patients. Her devotion to them will be her greatest legacy. Helen will always be honored and remembered as someone who loved and cared deeply for her family, her grandchildren, her friends and her patients.
Helen is survived by her two sons, Brian Houston and Aaron (Tennille) Houston; and her grandchildren: Mckenzie, age 19; and Ava and Erika, age 5 of Phoenix, AZ; and Tanner, age 17, Leah, age 15, and Zac age 10, of Jerome, ID. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian Smith, also of Jerome, ID.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 29 N. Tiger Dr., Jerome, ID 83338. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Helen’s life.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Helen’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
