Obituary: Helen Marie McMillon

May 26th 1929 - October 24, 2018
Helen Marie McMillon, 89, of Rupert, Idaho passed away on October 24th 2018 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was born to the late Oral and Gertie Kelso on May 26th 1929 in Bell City, Missouri. She shared this day with her twin sister Mary Ellen (Aggie)
She loved going to Jackpot. Helen was always laughing and smiling. She had a laugh that you will never forget. She was the most loving person anyone has known.
She is survived by her 2 brothers, Leonard (Eunice) of Eden, Idaho. Jr of Montana. 5 children, Sandra, Marie, Barbara, Jim, Wanda, 12 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oral and Gertie. Her 2 sisters, Wanda and Mary Ellen (Aggie) and 1 brother Lige.
Helen was placed to rest with her sisters at the Hazelton Cemetery in Hazelton, Idaho.
