Obituary: Helen M Terry

Helen passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019 from battling a car accident back in January 29, 2019. She had been in and out of the hospital for the last six months. Helen was a proud mother and grandmother. She is survived by two children, Mary Green and Joseph Palankas IV and five grandchildren who she loved and doted on. Also three great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, all who loved her.
Helen loved to be with her family and friends, she would always do for others with kindness and care, there wasn’t a time that she could not make friends, everywhere she went she made friends. Helen’s friends and family were very important to her. She had a special place in her heart for others. She always tried to please everyone. Her friends are many, and they were her extended family. She loved purple, earrings, taking drives, had a great pig collection, and especially looked forward for that next cup of coffee, or a coke.
She was preceded in death by her dad, mother and a brother Vernon. She is survived by two brothers, Dale York and Jack York and a sister Julie Ryals. She will be missed by all. She had a special bond and place in her heart for her nephew Donald Ryals. Please join us for a celebration of her life on July 6, 2019 from noon to 3 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls.
