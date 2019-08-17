May 13, 1922—August 14, 2019
Helen M. Potthast, 97 of Twin Falls, rejoined her Heavenly Father on August 14, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living Facility. Special thanks go to Brookdale and Harrison Hope Hospice for the care they gave our mother.
Helen was born May 13, 1922 in Beatrice, Nebraska. Her parents were George and Mary Werner. She married William (Bill) Potthast on February 2, 1944 in Deshler, Nebraska. They moved to Twin Falls in 1945 and resided within Twin Falls County, except for winters in Arizona.
Helen and Bill loved traveling and camping and took many trips with their family and on their own until Bill’s death in 2007.
Helen had 3 children, Joan, Lynn (Evelyn), and Rod (Faye) as well as 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Bill; one daughter-in-law Linda; and 2 grandsons, Tracy and Jayson.
A Celebration of Helen’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church 209 5th Ave N. in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. A viewing for friends will be held Wednesday, August 21st from 6 to 8 p.m. at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” and one hour prior to the service at the church.
To leave a condolence please visit www.whitemortuary.com.
