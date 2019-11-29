Obituary: Helen Lucille Ranstrom

January 28, 1938—November 24, 2019
Helen Lucille Ranstrom, 81, passed away Nov. 24, 2019 peacefully with her family by her side at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Oregon.
Helen was born Jan. 28, 1938 in Grafton, ND to Paul and Hildur Paulson. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Wayne A. Ranstrom (Hood River, Oregon) and daughters Peggi Banner (Boise, Idaho), Joni Hollamon (Hood River, Oregon), Ami Bazlen (Seattle, Washington). She was preceded in death by her daughter Tami Ranstrom Thomas and great-granddaughter Aimee Elise Heinemann; brother Robert Paulson; and sisters Ann McLachlan and Bette Bowman. Helen was blessed with nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Helen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great—grandmother. She loved Bible study, baking, cooking, playing piano, gardening and sewing for her girls. Helen took great pleasure in maintaining her loving Christian home. She worked 16 years for Providence Hood River, as well as volunteering for several years.
You have free articles remaining.
A Celebration of Life service is pending. Details will be available at www.andersonstributecenter.com and at Hood River Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals , Receptions, Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.