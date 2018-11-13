Try 1 month for 99¢

April 5, 1929—November 8, 2018

Helen Louise (Newlan) Parris, 89, of Jerome, Idaho was greeted into heaven on November 8, 2018 by her parents, the love of her life, Andrew Duane, three brothers, one sister, one son and daughter, a grandson and a great-grandson.

She will be missed by everyone who had the gift of knowing her, including one brother, two sisters-in-law, a son, three grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Please join the family for a Memorial Service, Saturday, November 17, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, Idaho to remember our Nanny, sister, aunt, cousin & friend.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Helen’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

