April 1, 1930—December 5, 2019
Helen D. Roich, age 89, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at Cedar Draw assisted living and Memory Care center surrounded by her loving family on December 5, 2019.
Helen Daune Truitt was born in Whitney, Texas on April 1,1930 to Travis Green Truitt and Claudia Jewel Odom Truitt.
Helen met her future husband George Roich through a family friend. They were married January 7, 1950 in Whitney, Texas. They were fortunate to have lived in several towns and beautiful areas in the US Canada and South America throughout George’s construction career. They were happily married for nearly 65 years and had two children and three grandchildren.
Helen loved to sew, cook, crochet, garden and bowl and was an avid reader. She was a member of Eastern Star.
Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband George in 2014. Also her parents, brothers Fred and Grady. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Janet and Joe Freitas Twin Falls,Idaho her son and daughter-in-law Colin and Traci Roich of Flower Mound, Texas. Also her granddaughter Marissa Winter and husband Ethan and grandsons Jacob and Ryan Roich.
Visitation will be Friday, December 13 from 5-7 p.m. and funeral Saturday December 14 at 10:00 AM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho.
Special thanks to Cathy Lynch of Cedar Draw for the love and sweet care she provided Helen. Also Cathy’s staff Meggan, Morlica , Misty, Sadie, Kelly, Dawn, Naytaya, Amy, Brittany, Raini, Tatiana, Dale, Leilani and Aubree. And for the wonderful support and care from Visions Hospice staff Steve, Sue, Sara, Tonya, Carol and Staci.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Helen’s Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
