April 6, 1944—December 28, 2018
Helen Barnhill, 74, of Kimberly, passed away December 28th, 2018, with her family by her side at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. Helen, was born April 6th, 1944 in the Netherlands to the late Hans and Tina Schakel of Enumclaw Washington.
Helen’s family migrated to the United States in 1947 by way of Hoboken New Jersey. Her family later settled in Chino California where they started the family dairy business. It is there where Helen met the love of her life, Fred Barnhill. Fred and Helen married February 14th, 1964 on Valentine’s Day. Fred and Helen moved to Idaho in November 1973 and began their life of farming just north of Kimberly. Fred and Helen were on the family farm for the next 45 years where they worked and raised their family.
Helen was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, auntie, and friend. For all who knew her and were lucky enough to call her friend, know just how special she was. Helen would light up a room with her smile and presence. To her children and grandchildren, she was simply ‘Love’ in its purest form. She loved her family and always lived her life by example, setting the highest standards and expectations for us all. Helen was a very talented cook and homemaker, and would often have her grandchildren over for sleepovers. During these very special visits, Grandma Barnhill would make each and every grandchild feel special. Helen would always plan a ‘Girls Shopping Trip’ each year. She loved to take her daughters, daughter in law, and granddaughters for a weekend getaway. Helen loved to vacation and travel with Fred. She loved spending winters in Arizona with Fred and all their friends. Helen loved adventure, and exploring the world when given an opportunity to travel. Our memories are many and our hearts are full with love for her. Words simply cannot express the loss we feel, or the love for a person this special.
Helen is survived by her husband Fred, and three children: Christina (David) Overacre, of Kimberly; Cathleen (Jim) Alves, of Twin Falls; and Perry (Vickie) Barnhill, of Kimberly. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Brady (Amanda) Overacre; SFC. Austin (Amanda) Overacre; Miranda (Brett) Packham; Desi Overacre; Brandon (Katie) Barnhill; Lindsey Barnhill; Olivia Alves; Maria Alves; and Laura Alves; and five great-grandchildren: Ella, Novalie, Fendt, Charles, and William. Helen is also survived by four brothers and one sister: Leo Schakel; Charlie (Annelie) Schakel; Fred (Audrey) Schakel; Gordon (Cary) Schakel; and Aggie Schilder: Sister in law, Jeanne Barnhill-Jones. Helen was predeceased by her brother, Ben Schakel; brother in law, John Schilder; and sister in law, Elaine Schakel.The family will hold a private interment at Sunset Memorial Park under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home on Thursday January 3rd, 2019. The family ask in lieu of flowers, to make a charitable donation to the cause of your choice in memory of Helen. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
