February 10, 1931 – September 17, 2018
Helen Allen Bodily passed away Monday, September 17, 2018 at the Twin Falls Care Center. She was born February 10, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She lived in an orphanage for the first 15-18 months of her life. She was then adopted by the most loving parents a girl could ask for. She has one sister who was also adopted. They are as different in looks as day and night, but their personalities are like two peas in a pod. Her parents were Ether and Wavy Allen from Cove, Utah. Helen attended early years of School in Cove and graduated from Richmond High School in Cache County, Utah.
Helen enjoyed life in Cove. She especially loved horses. She learned farming skills from her dad and homemaking skills from her mom. She dreamed of being a home designer and a mother. Helen lived in Cove until she married.
When she first met her husband, she wasn’t as impressed with him as he was with her. She married Eldred Bodily, August 5, 1949 and to this union four children were born: Grant James, Alan Ray, Gary Dee, and Diane. Years later they adopted a set of twins, Terry Rick and Jerry Mark. Helen and Eldred and family spent most of their lives living in Hansen, Idaho; then moving to Twin Falls, Idaho and eventually to Jerome, Idaho. She spent 27 years serving in the Primary (earlier years known as Jr. Sunday School) at church. She was a Den Mother for years and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, something she was always grateful for. She strived to teach her children the importance of keeping the commandments.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband; one son, Alan; and two grandsons, Ryan G. Bodily and Sean Caulder Bodily.
She is survived by her sister, Carol McEntire; four sons, Grant Bodily, Gary (Deborah) Bodily; Terry and Jerry Bodily; and daughter, Diane (Rick) Todd; 13 grandkids, 38 great grandkids, with one more coming in December; and three great great grandkids.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Twin Falls 3rd Ward, 2680 Elizabeth St, Twin Falls, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. A luncheon will follow. Graveside dedication will conclude at 2:00 pm, at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome. Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Helen’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
