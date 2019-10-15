August 29, 1968—October 11, 2019
Heather Leigh Gergens Burns left this earth to join her daughter and dad in Heaven on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Heather was born on Aug. 29, 1968 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was the daughter of Irlene Sue and James Henry Gergens. Heather was raised all over parts of Idaho and Nevada where she would move around for her father’s cattle ranching and farming jobs. Her siblings would describe her as their “second mom”. She was nurturing yet a free spirit who loved life and doing her own thing, all while picking on her siblings along the way. Her family eventually settled in Jerome, Idaho and there she attended Jerome High School. She eventually continued her education at Salt Lake Community College in Utah.
On Aug. 9, 1986 she married the love of her life, Michael Glenn Burns, at the First Christian Church in Jerome. Together they traveled to several parts of the country wherever Michael would be stationed for the Navy and she learned how to adapt from small town farm kid to big city military wife. Heather’s biggest accomplishment in life was her family. Her children meant the world to her. She was a devoted mother to McKenzie, Nicholas and Amanda, and later on a mother-in-law to Zachary. Heather was the mom at every sporting event, every class party and every concert her children ever had. She was always proud of her kids and would tell anyone and everyone how much she loved them. Heather spent several years working in the restaurant business, but eventually became a therapy technician at Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services for 15 years, and most recently Community Partnerships of Idaho. At both places she taught and guided adults with disabilities, but also built several long lasting friendships. Heather was amazing in this role and had a giant heart for the clients she cared for and mentored. However, Heather’s most favorite job of all was being a grandma. She always looked forward to seeing her baby girls and spoiling them. “Gromma” was the best grandma any child could have asked for. Heather had a zest for life, making others happy and her laughter was contagious. Even through her toughest times she saw the optimistic side in everything. She sought happiness for others and was always putting the needs of others before herself. So many people remember her as a jokester who loved to pull pranks and have fun. Her beautiful soul will be deeply missed. She was an angel on earth to many.
She is preceded in death by her father, James Gergens, daughter McKenzie Burns, and several family members. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Michael Burns, son Nicholas Burns of Boise, daughter Amanda White (Zach) of Filer, two granddaughters Ella and Hallie White; mother Irlene Gergens of Jerome, sister Holly (Steve) Carlson of Jerome and brother James (Shawna S) Gergens of Jerome, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins she loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E in Twin Falls. A burial to follow at the West End Cemetery in Buhl.
In honor of Heather and her outgoing spirit, her family asks you to not wear all black and that you come prepared to share your favorite stories of life with her. We want this to be a memory of the best times and honor her in a way that reflects her best.
