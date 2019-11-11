Hazel Hess Bober died November 8th, 2019 at the age of 100, at the home of her niece in Heyburn Idaho. Hazel is the daughter of Milford Hess and Marie Rieder Hess. She was born in 1919 in Paris, Idaho. She married John Bober in June 1941. They lived in Garden Grove, and Huntington Beach, California until May 1965, then they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho.
She worked as a bookkeeper in California and Idaho until retiring in 1984. She loved to travel throughout the states and abroad. Her hobbies were knitting and crocheting, working in the flower beds, reading, and crossword puzzles. After her husband died in 1989, she was in 2 book clubs, and was very social. She would walk the mall early every morning with friends, she was a member of a lunch bunch, and went to dinner regularly with more friends. Later in life, she had special people in her life that did a lot for her, making it possible for her to stay alone in her home until she was almost 99.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and enjoyed the callings she had.
She is survived by her youngest brother Rex (Mary) Hess, also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Anna Marie (Mark) Martin, her brothers Russell (Marilyn) Hess, Dean (Beth) Hess and Leslie (Esther) Hess.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with a viewing at 11:00 a.m. at the 5th Ward Chapel, 425 Maurice Street North, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Burial will take place after the service at the Filer Cemetery.
