Obituary: Hazel Elizabeth (Peters) Holdeman

April 19, 1926—April 18, 2019
Our dear mother, Hazel Elizabeth (Peters) Holdeman, was born to Cary and Flossie (Allman) Peters on April 19, 1926. She went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours on April 18, 2019, one day short of reaching her 93rd birthday. Mom spent her young childhood years near Ithaca, MI. At 5 years she moved to Harrison, MI with her family. She had a happy childhood with her parents and seven siblings. As a teenager, mom accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was baptized into the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, remaining faithful to the end.
In 1946, our parents were joined in marriage. During the next 19 years, 12 children joined their home. Our home was also opened to our elderly grandparents, handicapped children for a time, and many, many children we babysat over the years, some who still remain a part of our family.
Mother did not find it easy to express her heart, but we never failed to feel her love. Mother was a hard worker, raising her large family and also helping dad with his work to support the family due to his weakness from polio.
In 1977, our family moved to Buhl, Idaho. For 10 years they operated the Family Bakery in Buhl and made many friends. They loved to travel, visiting family and friends across the US. In December 2001, Dad left us leaving mom very lonely. In her later years she loved to spend time with her sisters in Michigan or to have her family or friends drop in for a visit. We very much appreciate Marilyn being her caregiver for the last months.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers (one in infancy); three grandchildren; and her parents. Left to mourn are five sons and seven daughters: Maynard (Judy) Buhl, ID; Marjorie, Nampa, ID; Ruth Boehs, Hillsboro, KS; Judy (Roger) Koehn, Montezuma, KS; Betty (Kelvin) Koehn, Buhl, ID; Marilyn, Buhl, ID; Wayne (Beverly), Hawkeye, IA; Richard, Buhl, ID; Ferla (Victor), Monterey, TN; Wanda (Errol) Koehn, Hawkeye, IA; Ron (Glenda), Buhl, ID; and Don (Sandy), Scio, OR; daughter-in-law, Rose Holdeman, Glenn, CA; 49 grandchildren, 111 great grandchildren; three brothers, Herbert (Vada) Peters, Murray, KY; Orval Peters, Walnut Hill, FL; Willard Peters, Barron, WI; three sisters, Edna Peters, Helen Peters, and Donna (Kurt) Fellows, all of MI; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation and viewing will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Valley View Mennonite Church, 3925 N 1900 E, Filer, Idaho.
Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at Valley View Mennonite Church, with Ministers Andy Wiebe, Kent Wiebe, Doyle Jantz and Wayne Amoth officiating. Interment will conclude in the adjoining Valley View church cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Hazel’s memorial webpage www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
