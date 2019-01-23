July 2, 1928—January 19, 2019
Hazel Colleen Harper, age 90, passed away on January 18, 2019 at the home of her son in Powell, TN.
Colleen was born in Liberal, Kansas, to Lloyd and Ernestine Pelton. Colleen married her high school sweetheart, Eldon Lee Harper, of Susanville, California on April 2, 1948 in Reno, Nevada, after he returned from serving in the Navy during WWII. She was the loving mother of her four surviving children, Richard Lee Harper, Thomas Lloyd Harper, Nancy Harper Schindele, and James Eldon Harper.
While living in Susanville, Colleen became a born-again Christian and was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. They lived in Susanville until 1972, then moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. Colleen was widowed in 2002 and lived in Idaho until 2008 when she relocated to South Carolina and then to Tennessee. Colleen was faithful to her church and was most recently a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Colleen was blessed to be survived by her four children, 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Even as she approached her final days, Colleen faced her physical challenges with grace, humor, and strength. Her care givers and visitors admired her sweet spirit and she was an encouragement to everyone that she met.
Funeral services will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home located at 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID, on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. with her grandson-in-law, Eric Daniel, Senior Pastor of Hillside Christian Church in Napa, California, officiating. The family will greet friends at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held in Knoxville, TN on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at His People Church located at 7709 Westland Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to: Project Rescue In Memory of Colleen Harper Hillside Christian Church 100 Anderson Rd, Napa, CA 94558.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.