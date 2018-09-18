March 30, 1922 – September 16, 2018
Harry was born March 30, 1922 in Brush, Colorado to George and Agnes Petersen. Harry had two brothers (George and Richard) and two sisters (Luella and Dorothy Jane). Harry died in Twin Falls, Idaho September 16, 2018 of complications following a broken femur. He was 96 years old. Harry attended elementary and high school in Brush, and was an above average student and a good athlete. Harry attended the University of Colorado for a year before enlisting in the Army during World War II. He served in the infantry in the European Theatre from 1944-1945. He was wounded, sent home and discharged with military honors.
Harry drew a lottery homestead farm on the Hunt Project north of Eden, Idaho. He moved there from Colorado in 1948 and farmed until 1965. Harry met Althea Krohn at Trinity Lutheran church, south of Eden and they married October 1, 1950. Their son, Kenneth, was born July 9, 1951 and their daughter, Marla, was born May 14, 1960. Harry farmed a typical southern Idaho crop rotation of beans, hay, and grains with some corn and tators thrown in. They sold their farm in 1965 and moved to Colorado to assist Harry’s father on a large cattle ranch in northeast Colorado, south of Brush. Harry managed the ranch for several years, was a farmhand for his brother-in-law for awhile and worked for an electrician in the off season. The family moved back to Idaho in 1975 and eventually settled southeast of Jerome where Harry and Althea bought a farm. Harry leased out the farm and worked for Smith Electric and Step-Ken Auto Parts. They sold the farm and moved to Twin Falls in 2010. They were currently living at Grace Assisted Living.
Harry was a relatively well read, quick wit, conservative contrarian. He was very happy hunting for Indian arrowheads and artifacts, fossils, gem rock, and “stuff that could be used someday but never would be”. There was always time to share the treasures along with his other collections of coins, stamps, etc. Yes! He was a pack rat with best of intentions. Harry enjoyed puzzles (any kind), games, taking the grandkids fishing and watching most of their athletic events. He was baptized in the Danish Lutheran church when he was baby and active in the Lutheran church the rest of his life. Harry taught Sunday School, sang in choirs, and served in various offices. In short, Harry was a Christian, a Patriot, and enjoyed the simple things of life.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and his in-law family. He is survived by his wife, Althea (Twin Falls); son, Kenneth (Tammy) Petersen (Twin Falls); daughter, Marla Thompson (Boise); grandson, Joshua Thompson (Boise); granddaughter, Amber (Connor) Green (Filer) and grandson Ryan Petersen (Missoula, MT).
We wish to thank the staffs of Grace Assisted Living, Serenity Healthcare, and Dr. Ficklin for their compassionate care.
Memorial donations may be made to Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center, 122 Hospital Road, Brush, Colorado 80723 or your favorite charity.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 21 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 North Davis Street, Jerome, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
