October 10, 1927- September 5, 2019
Harry was born in Twin Falls, Idaho. His parents were Sterling Curtis Turner and Helen Brose Turner.
He was an active young child with lifelong memories of his Grandfather Brose’ farm. When he was five years old he had what he always referred to as “the accident.” A knife slipped and injured one eye. The other was affected so, within a year, he was totally blind. Ophthalmologist to the British Crown, Sir Stewart Duke-Elder gave Harry the last grasp news, “Lad, there’s nothing we can do.”
Following the accident, Harry was encouraged to continue his young life much as before, learning swimming from his mother and horseback riding from his father. He was taught at home for a while and, following his parents, divorce, attended the School for the Deaf and Blind in Gooding from 1936 until 1942. He then attended public school in Twin Falls until graduating in 1946 in the top quartile of his class. From High School he went to Utah State University and then Northwestern. He finished undergraduate school at the University of Idaho where he also received a degree from the Law School.
His practice of having classmates read his assignments to him in the Twin Falls public schools continued at the University of Idaho. The Delta Gamma sorority had a philanthropic program of reading to the blind. During the school year, members of U of I DG Chapter read to Harry most afternoons and into the evenings. Friends also read to him and for exams, including the bar exam that he passed the first time. They would read the questions and Harry would type the answers.
Harry was a Vandal and usually a Republican; but always a Vandal. He supported the University and, primarily, the Law School. He was a fan of U of I football in the winning years as well as all those other years. His friendships with brothers of Beta Theta Pi were formative and indelible. He was a member of the Twin Falls Masonic Lodge, El Korah Shrine and associated Masonic groups. Harry was also devoted member of Rotary International since sponsorship by John Roper.
Harry’s durability as an attorney was acknowledged by the Idaho Bar Association at the annual meeting in July of 2019 for 65 years as an active member. He was proud to have been the attorney that his father told him once he wished he had become instead of a banker. His most notable achievement as an attorney, he said, was to have taken two cases to the Idaho Supreme Court which overturned precedent.
While The Law predominated Harry’s adult life, it was not his only professional activity. He was a state representative to the Idaho Legislature from 1957 to 1964. He was a City Judge and a Federal Magistrate Judge. He did not close his law practice until 2018 when he was 90 years of age.
Twenty-one years ago he married a woman whom he had met 50 years prior. Geraldine “Gerry” Fox had been one of the Delta Gamma readers during undergraduate years at the U of I. Recently, Harry said “I liked her when I first met her, I liked her when we got married, and I still like her”. They were partners, of sorts in Gerry’s real estate practice.
He was active his entire adult life. He water skied and snow skied. He was a kayaker and an avid swimmer. He loved college football games and when he couldn’t attend them he watched them on TV or read about them in the paper the next day. He thrived on good conversation. Gerry’s daughter, Tricia, says they talked often and at length about Harry’s Christian beliefs as a God-fearing man who loved his fellow man.
His spirit was that of a great story teller, a generous listener and a man who loved to laugh. It was a spirit that made everyone he was near feel important and for that moment, at least, as a special part of his unique world of the able.
Harry is survived by his wife Geraldine Fox Turner, her children Henry Hastings (Amanda), Tricia Danskin (Mick) and their families; cousins Curtis Eaton (Mardo), Georgina Wolverton (Don); Gina Dawn O’donnell (Dan), Sarah Glenn (Hans), Dylan Eaton (Whitney) and their families; together with recent and lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, any memorials may be sent to the University of Idaho Law Foundation or a charity of your choice.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 13th at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.
