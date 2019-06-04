July 25, 1957—May 22, 2019
Harriette Lorraine “Lori” Batelaan of Burley went to her heavenly home on the morning of May 22, 2019 after a lengthy bout with cancer. The daughter of John and Russella Wilhelm, she was born in Pocatello, Idaho on July 25, 1957. In 1971 she moved with her family to San Diego, CA. On December 30, 1982 she was married to Jim Batelaan in San Diego. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by family.
Lori is survived by her sisters Joan Taylor, Chula Vista, CA; Marty Ragan, Homer Alaska; Mary Lindsey, Kingman, Arizona; Sara Lee, Temecula, CA; Cora Wilhelm, Tucson , Arizona; Patty Wilhelm, San Diego, CA and her brothers James Wilhelm, Antioch, Tennessee and Howard Wilhelm, San Diego, CA and multiple nieces, nephews and their families throughout the USA.
Lori is also survived by her children Russell Wilhem and Shayla Batelaan and her husband, all living in Burley. She was preceded in death by her sisters Joan Elizabeth, Judy and Betty Bernad and by her brother John Wilhelm Jr, “Ducky” and her parents.
Lori loved traveling and camping with her family and friends and having large meals for gatherings. She was always crocheting afghans, scarves and hats for donations as well as for family and friends. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and friend, and will be widely missed.
She will be cremated and her ashes spread at View Cemetery in Burley to rest with her parents and sister, Betty. A gathering of family and friends will be held at her house June 21 from 3 to 8 p.m. to remember the happy times we all had.
