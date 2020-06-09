Obituary: Harriet Ruth Roberts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 14, 1941—June 1, 2020

ELBA – Harriet Ruth Shupe Roberts, 78, passed away, June 1, 2020, due to multiple myeloma cancer.

She was born September 14, 1941, to Thomas Hugh and Mildred Barker Shupe in Ogden, Utah. She spent her childhood in Liberty, Utah, where she was involved in many activities and events including playing the piano, playing softball, horseback riding, and reading, reading, reading!!

She married Lewis George Roberts, June 7, 1962, in the Logan Utah Temple in Logan, Utah. This month she would have celebrated her 58th wedding anniversary with her beloved husband, Louie.

She attended Weber State College and Utah State University earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. She received a Master’s Degree in English, Second Language from Boise State University. She taught more than 30 years of school in the states of Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho. While working in the Minidoka School District, she taught at Acequia, Big Valley, and Memorial Elementary Schools. She was an outstanding teacher, receiving several recognitions of her accomplishments through her years of teaching.