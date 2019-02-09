Obituary: Harold Yasuo Tanaka

Harold Yasuo Tanaka
September 10, 1937 - January 29, 2019
On January 29, 2019 heaven welcomed a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and servant to his community. Hal Tanaka passed away, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Dayton, Oregon. He was 81 years old. Hal was born in Shoshone, Idaho on Sept 10, 1937 to Ray Kazuo Tanaka and Marie Mitsuko Kono Tanaka. He graduated from Shoshone High School in Shoshone, Idaho in 1955, Linfield College (BA-Education) in 1960 and University of Oregon (MA Education) in 1973.
Hal taught and coached in Idaho High Schools in Wendell, Filer, Jerome, and Arco. On Sept 4, 1962 he married Sharon Ann Hardesty of Filer, Idaho and they lived in Arco, Idaho. There they were blessed by their first daughter Camille. They then moved to Jerome, Idaho where he taught and soon they welcomed their second daughter Christine and stayed until 1969. Hal then excepted a teaching and coaching position which moved them to Dayton, Oregon. There they welcomed their third daughter Cathryn. The family remained in Dayton and Hal taught and coached many teams for 29 years at Dayton High School, in addition to coaching track and field at Linfield College and Western Mennonite High School.
Hal had a passion for anything physical and studying movement, so he furthered his education by getting his massage therapy license in 1985, which he used to help support others in their sports and athletic endeavors. On September 12, 1998 he married his second wife Sharon Alice Myers from Portland, Oregon. They continued to reside in Dayton where he soon retired from teaching but continued his coaching career and support of athletics. He also loved watching his Grandchildren play sports and was always there cheering them on.
His legacy is in teaching and coaching across many subjects and sports where he was an inspiration to many. In 2015, Harold was recognized for 55 years of outstanding service to interscholastic athletics by the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association. While he was a lifelong educator, teacher, and coach who loved his family, athletics, golfing, bowling, and fishing. He also had a strong faith and loved the Lord with all his heart. He was the choir director and helped start a ukulele club in his church. He loved to sing and used his voice in many events, choirs and theatre performances.
Hal was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Sharon, sister Frances, and great granddaughter Adelyn. Survivors include his wife Sharon Alice, Daughters- Camille, Christine (Kristine), Cathryn (Jeff) Brothers- William, Robert, Richard, and Gilbert.Step Children - Kim (Reed), Sandra (Jim), Bruce, Janice (Rob), Kelsey (Vern). Grandchildren- Cody, Cassi, Kylee, Jori, Step Grandchildren- Nicole, Michelle, Kyle, Nelja, Megan, Michael, Alysha, Emily, Jesse, Noah and 15 great grandchildren.
His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Dayton High School Old gymnasium at 801 Ferry St. Dayton Oregon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Hal's Memory to the Dayton ASB Track or ASB Softball Clubs They can be mailed c/o Dayton High School, 801 Ferry St. Dayton Or. 97114
