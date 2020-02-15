Harold W. Turbeville went to heaven, surrounded by his loving family, on February 9 after a short illness at the University of Utah Medical Center. He was 78 years old. He graduated from Jerome High School in 1960. He served in the National Guard for 6 years.
He met his wife Saundra Carter, the love of his life, in Stanley Idaho in 1959. In 1962 they were married. They were blessed with three wonderful children, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was a devoted father and grandfather.
He worked as a Troubleman/Lineman for the Idaho Power Co for 39 years and retired in 2003 from the career that he loved.
He loved living and playing golf on the Jerome Golf Course where he played golf when he was a boy. He was a kind, generous, and caring man. He was a Mason and a Shriner.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, his children: Vance (Marci), Kama (Ronnie) Klimes, and Matthew (Britni). Grandchildren: Kasi (Erik) Allen, Jacob (Samantha) Klimes, Katie (Stephanie) Klahman, Lyndsi (Sam) Peterson, Nikki, Grayson, and Hudson. Great Grandchildren: Carson, Kaelyn, Aubrey, and Emry. Harold was survived by his sisters: Helen (Wayne) Ogden and their family. Doris (Hayden) Ellingham and their family. Hanna (Dave) Powers. He was also survived by his sister in Law Tamara (Gary) Yost and their family. Lastly, he is survived by his mother in law Clara Carter.
He was preceded in death by his dad Homer, mom Dorothy, brother Dean, sister Darlene, father in Law William (Bill) Carter and his Nephew Andy Yost.
At Harold’s request, there will be a graveside service held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park on February 18th. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
