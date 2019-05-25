Harold Hake, pastor of the First Christian Church in Gooding, ID from 1963 to 1991, died May 11, 2019 of heart failure. He was 91.
Harold was born in Springfield, OR, the son of Ira and Ethel Shank Hake. He was the 5th in age of 6 boys. He attended school at the Fall Creek Elementary and Lowell High School not far from Springfield. He married Barbara D. Robertson on June 20, 1947. After 62 years of marriage, she preceded him in death in 2009. Also deceased is his daughter Nancy E. Harms.
After working in lumber mills until his late 20s, he enrolled at Northwest Christian College, along with 3 of his brothers, and received a Bachelor degree. He became a Christian Pastor, being ordained along with his 3 brothers at the same service. He served at Goshen, OR, and Mill City, OR. He then pastored for twenty-eight years at the First Christian Church in Gooding, ID.
Harold always excelled at sports, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of the Lions Club in Gooding and was involved in community events.
After retiring in 1990, he went on to substitute preach at churches in neighboring communities. He was then active with the Old Time Fiddlers. He continued to serve where he could and teach classes in church until his 80’s. At 90 he still drove to the Senior Center in Gooding where he played pool regularly with a group of friends. He was the last person living of his brothers. He is survived by his son, Gary, seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Many of the families in Gooding County have had family members either married or buried by Pastor Harold. Excited about life, and looking forward to the next life, he was an inspiration to others! He will be missed!
There will be a memorial service on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the First Christian Church in Gooding, ID. The service will immediately be followed by a dinner at the church.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
