March 21, 1940—February 13, 2020
BURLEY – Harold L. Quast, husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his dear wife and family on the afternoon of Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 79.
Harold was born in Burley, Idaho, on March 21, 1940, the son of Walter Fred “Curly” and Grace Cleone Larsen Quast. He is loved most and will be missed by his wife, Sharon McCombs Quast of Burley; and his children, Karla (Dan) Ward of Burley, Kevin (Karin) Quast of Litchfield Park, Ariz., Monte (Dolly) Quast of Burley, Nichole (LaVell) Erickson of Almo, and Kody (Amanda) Quast of Layton, Utah. He has 12 grandsons and seven granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Landon (son of Kody & Amanda); his parents; four brothers, Howard Mitchell (Reva), Keith Mitchell, Walter F. “Junior” Quast (Juneal), and Gary Quast; and three sisters, Beth Jenkins (Johnny), JoAnn Wilkins (Theron), and Verlan Hronek (Carl).
In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Harold is survived by two sisters, Maxine Connely (Raymond), and Marion Rudman (Joe).
Harold and Sharon were married October 12, 1962. Those 57 years were, “not long enough,” according to Harold. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They farmed and operated a dairy in the View area their entire lives. Harold served faithfully in many callings in the church including in the Young Mens program, a counselor in the bishopric, on the high council, and bishop. One of his favorite callings was serving with his wife at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center. They also served a 12-month mission in the Ohio Cincinnati Mission and in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.
Harold graduated from Burley High School in 1959. He loved dairying and loved to play basketball. He and Sharon loved to watch Utah Jazz games together. He was an amazing gardener and enjoyed sharing his produce as much as his family, friends, and neighbors loved receiving it. His greatest joy was his family; especially toward the end of his life, all he ever wanted was to be with his family. We love you and will miss you Dad and look forward to being with you again.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to all of the doctors and care givers—especially to Michelle Searle, who was with us every step of the way. You were all true professionals and full of compassion.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 1st Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley, with President LaVel Stoker officiating. Burial will be in View Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
