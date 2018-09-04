November 24, 1942 – August 5, 2018
Harold Keith Myers, 75, of Gooding, ID passed away peacefully August 5, 2018.
He was born November 24, 1942 in Gooding, ID, to Nina Elaine Maxwell and Harold Melvin Myers. Keith joined his older brother James “Jimmy” Myers. Seven years later, the family would be complete with the birth of Keith’s younger sister, Debra K Myers.
After graduating from Gooding High School in 1961, Keith moved with his mom, dad, and younger sister to Lockwood, Missouri. Keith attended Waylon Baptist College in Texas from 1962-1966 where he graduated with a B.A. in History. In 1967 he joined the Army where he was awarded both a National Defense Service Medal Sharpshooter (Rifle) and Inter Speed Radio Operator awards. While in the military, Keith was stationed in Germany and enjoyed traveling in Europe. He wished he had seen more.
Keith worked for some time in San Francisco for the passport department. In June of 1970 Keith began working for the State of Missouri. Keith worked there for 33 years until he retired in 2003. While working there he met three ladies who became his lifelong friends who corresponded through calls, cards, and letters until his last days.
Keith retired to spend more time doing what he loved. Gardening was a pastime he thoroughly enjoyed. Later in 2011 Keith returned to his hometown of Gooding. During the last several years, he made lasting memories with his family and friends. He loved to go on outings with his sister and cousins.
Shortly after his return, his sister began to battle with dementia. Keith was always there to help. Not only did he help his family, he was always there to help others. He enjoyed friendships he formed at the senior center in Gooding where he also volunteered for Saturday breakfast. Those who were lucky enough to have Keith as a friend knew how blessed they were to know such a humorous, kindhearted, giving person. His kindness and sense of humor will be missed.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Nina Myers; and his nephew, Bart Myers.
He is survived by: his siblings, James (Patsy) Myers and Debra Scarlett; his niece, Ashely Duke and nephew, Matt (Jana) Myers; many great nieces, nephews and many dear friends. We would like to thank all the staff at Bennett Hills who took such wonderful care of him. Especially those who became his friend.
A memorial service to honor Keith will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, September 9, 2018 at the Gooding Senior Center located at 308 Senior Avenue, Gooding, ID 83330.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
