August 27, 1947—February 27, 2019
Harold Devon Jones, a 71-year-old former Magic Valley resident, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his home in Yuma, Arizona.
Devon was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Brigham City, Utah, the son of Harold Aaron and Beth Renae Durfee Jones.
He received his education in Malta and graduated from Raft River High School in 1965; and subsequently completed his education at Idaho State University in Pocatello.
He married Sherral Harris, Oct. 24, 1967, in Burley. Together, they had two children, Daniel and Dawnyl. He worked at Raft River Rural Electric Co-op for 30 years and at the time of his retirement, he was a lineman superintendent.He loved the outdoors and his many pastimes included hunting, fishing, camping, 4-wheeling, golfing and flying model airplanes—which later turned to drones. Additionally, he enjoyed working and rebuilding old machinery and vehicles.
Devon in survived by his wife, Sherral; one son, Daniel (Monique) Jones of Burley; two grandsons, Dawson (Brenna) Jones and Cord Jones; a great-grandson, Daxton Jones; one daughter, Dawnyl Mason of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three granddaughters, Chansee (Justin) Russell, Kaylyn Mason and Reesa Mason; two great-granddaughters, Poppy Russell and Bloom Russell; two great-grandchildren soon to be born; his mother, Beth Jones of Malta; and his siblings, Geraldine Jones of Malad, Gary Ross (Roberta) Jones of Spring Creek, Nevada, and Annie (Kim) Bennett of Lund, Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Jones; brother, Ray Jones; and a nephew, Chad Ray Jones.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call one hour prior to the funeral.
Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.