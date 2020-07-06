Obituary: Harold David LaCroix

Dad met Mom at a baseball game in New Ulm. MN in 1947 and mom said it was love at first sight. They became HS sweethearts and eloped over Christmas vacation in January, 1951.

The railroad moved them all over Wyoming, Idaho and Oregon where Lynn, Cindi and Jeffrey joined the family. In 1958, they moved to Gooding. Working mostly nights, Dad coached Little League, Pony League and Pee-Wee ball, was assistant Boy Scout Master with the Methodist Church troop and was in the Junior Chamber of Commerce. He and mom played Bridge with family friends and took us fishing.

In 1973, Dad and Mom moved to Arco, Idaho where Dad became the RR agent. On weekends and vacation time, they went on the road exploring and exhibiting and selling Mom’s paintings at art shows and galleries all over the western U.S. and Canada.

Hal continued to play ball. He retired from the game at the age of 57, after organizing the “Over the Hill” team in Arco and was given the MVP award in the Annual Arco Southern Idaho Tournament. He became an excellent bowler and was adopted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in St. Louis, MO, for his service to the sport through his ownership of the Lost River Bowling alley. He also began to play golf at Mackay, ID.