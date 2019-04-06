March 11, 1933—April 4, 2019
Harley Willis Sanders, an 86-year-old resident of Oakley, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his home after a long fight with cancer. He passed with his family and companion, Fern Kimber, at his side.
Dad was born March 11, 1933, in Pima County, Tucson, Arizona, the son of Marvin and Phyllis (Smith) Sanders. He had three brothers, Marvin, Frank and Phil.
He married Garrell Nancy Riddle, our mother, on April 26, 1954, in Greenville, South Carolina, while he was in the service. They lived in South Carolina, Arizona, California, Utah, and Wyoming, prior to moving to Oakley where he has resided for 39 years.
Dad and mother raised five daughters, Garrell Phyllis (Frank) Bedke of Oakley, Jo Louise (Jim) Gordon of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Peggy Ruth (James) Pearson of Buhl, Marva Nancy (Tim) Giraud of Heyburn, and Marsha Elaine (Richard) Wells of Buhl. They have 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Dad served in the military, was in the electrical trade for many years, enjoyed farming and ranching, was a cattle buyer, and, worked in real estate. However, his most precious love was his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Garrell; one brother, Marvin; two granddaughters; one grandson; and a great-grandson.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., with Bishop Wayne Lind officiating. Burial will be in Oakley Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
