September 14, 1936 – September 11, 2018
BURLEY — Harlean Draper Heiner, a longtime resident of Burley, passed away three days prior to her 82nd birthday, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, with her husband, Phillip G. Heiner, by her side. She will be greatly missed. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Harlean will be remembered for how she handled her recovery and stay at the rehabilitation center with such a positive attitude.
Throughout her life, she always tried to be friendly and cheerful to everyone around her; she was pleasant no matter of her circumstances. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in various capacities.
Harlean was wonderful with children, always finding ways to have a fun teaching moment. She enjoyed reading, quilting, crafting, needle work, and doing ceramics. She loved the holidays—especially Christmas, and made wreaths for everyone.
She worked at Dworshak Elementary as the school librarian and then was a paraprofessional educator at Springdale Kindergarten and retired from White Pine Elementary. Harlean left a lasting impression of love, compassion and caring everywhere she went—helping lift others in every way she could; and, she had a deep love and concern for family.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip G. Heiner of nearly 64 years; son, Anthony G. Heiner (Angela) of Burley; daughters, Barbara Smith (John) of American Falls, and Beverly Johnson (Kendall) of Fort Worth, Texas; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren (whom she loved dearly); two brothers, Dean Draper (Marge) of Nampa, and Ron Nielsen (Tawna) of Salt Lake City, Utah; and a brother-in-law, Don Stafney.
Harlean was preceded in death by her father, Russell Glenn Draper; stepmother, Carrie Draper; mother, Rose V. Nielsen; stepfather, Frank Nielsen; and her sister, Valeta Stafney.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Park Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Ty Jones officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church.
