Obituary: Hal K. Hess

Hal and Pam were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 13, 1959. The majority of Hal’s education came from the school of hard knocks. He was a self-made man, first building a distinguished 20-year career with the United States Coast Guard (after a short time in the Idaho Army National Guard), including several years aboard the USCG icebreaker Eastwind (WGAB-279), and the USCGC Hamilton-class high endurance Jarvis (WHEC-725). He and the family were stationed in Boston, Hawaii, Japan, California, and Washington, DC. He ultimately worked in the USCG headquarters in Washington, DC and retired in 1977 at age 37, as a Chief Warrant Officer. Hal then completed a second career—with no formal education or degree—as a Financial Services Officer for what was then Ricks College, in Rexburg, ID. Hal attended Bonneville High School from 1954 to 1956, then completed his GED ahead of his graduating class in 1958. He served with the Rotary Club in Rexburg, ID. He enjoyed his service and affiliation with the American Legion in Washington, Utah, including participation in parades and other events.