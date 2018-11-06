Try 1 month for 99¢

Hailey Rebecca Belnap, 25, passed away at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center on September 27, 2018.

A memorial service will be held on November 10, 2018 at 4 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints- located at 3857 N. 3500 E. in Kimberly, Idaho.

