April 9, 1946 – October 4, 2018

Gyla Rae Conroy, 72, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed on October 4, 2018.

She was born on April 9, 1946 in Twin Falls, Idaho; her parents were Howard and LeRae Griggs. She loved reading, bingo, casino games, and traveling. She enjoyed watching sports, especially the Yankees and the Steelers. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is survived by her son, Chad “Rusty” -Conroy and his wife, Michelle of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; grandsons, Colin and Chase Conroy; brother, Mark Griggs of Las Vegas, Nevada and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Auralle and her parents.

A private service will be held. Online guestbook at www.ruggleswilcox.com.

