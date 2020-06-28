Obituary: Gwen Stephenson Jones

August 29, 1946—June 25, 2020
TWIN FALLS — On June 25, 2020, Gwen Stephenson Jones passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
Gwen was born August 29, 1946, in Delta, UT. She grew up a beekeeper’s daughter, the second of Willard and Clare Stephenson’s five children. She graduated from Delta High School, and later from BYU, with a Bachelors degree in Homemaking Education. While attending BYU, she met her husband of 52 years, Phillip R Jones. Phil and Gwen were married in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 26, 1968. She always wanted a large family and was blessed with 11 children, and 54 grandchildren.
Gwen’s life was dedicated to serving others. She was an accomplished seamstress who made almost anything requested by family and friends. With Phil, she also kept a garden and loved to share the fruits of that labor. She served with energy and a big smile. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ, she served continuously in a variety of callings, most recently as an assistant to the Matron of the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.
Gwen made life fun and had a gift for guiding children. She brought imagination to life in kites, costumes, puppets, plays, songs and more. Though not a musician herself, she championed musical development in her own children. She was also engaged in their interests and achievements – everything from Boy Scouts to 4H pigs. She often used life’s experiences to inspire and teach family values, and her voice was recognized broadly as some of her stories were published nationally.
Gwen is preceded in death by her parents, Willard Maiben and Clare Luke Stephenson, Delta, UT; her sister Reneé McIff, Richfield, UT; and her granddaughters Caroline Kay Jones and Lydia Jane Chaffin. She leaves behind her husband Phil and a large family. Her 11 children are: Greg (Sara) Jones, Twin Falls; Scott (Nicol) Jones, Pearland, TX; Jim (Julie) Jones, Mt. Pleasant, UT; Layne (Nicole) Jones, Flower Mound, TX; Adam (Abbi) Jones, Star, ID; Dan (Jenny) Jones, Nampa, ID; Rebekah (Glen) Sanders, Huntersville, NC; Jill Chaffin, Twin Falls; Jenn (Vaughn) Harris, Twin Falls; Heather (Jared) Smart, Kaysville, UT; Jessica (Nils) Otterstrom, Albuquerque, NM. She has 51 living grandchildren, with one on the way. Her living siblings are (Kay) McIff, Richfield, UT; Bruce (Debbie) Stephenson, Granite Bay, CA; Roger (Carol) Stephenson, Delta, UT; and Ilene (Henning) Olsen, Price, UT.
We’ll miss our wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and take comfort knowing we’ll be reunited again through the power of Jesus Christ. A viewing will be held July 1 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls. A live video stream will be broadcast of the private service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020. The stream can be found by visiting this link https://youtu.be/vFols0MAzkM or visiting Gwen’s obituary page at www.whitemortuary.com under photos and videos.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation (P.O. Box 1182, Twin Falls, ID 83303, https://twinfallsschoolfoundation.com/make-a-gift/). Donations will be used to enhance elementary school libraries. Please specify the donation is in memory of Gwen Jones.
