Obituary: Gwen Stephenson Jones

August 29, 1946—June 25, 2020

TWIN FALLS — On June 25, 2020, Gwen Stephenson Jones passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

Gwen was born August 29, 1946, in Delta, UT. She grew up a beekeeper’s daughter, the second of Willard and Clare Stephenson’s five children. She graduated from Delta High School, and later from BYU, with a Bachelors degree in Homemaking Education. While attending BYU, she met her husband of 52 years, Phillip R Jones. Phil and Gwen were married in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 26, 1968. She always wanted a large family and was blessed with 11 children, and 54 grandchildren.

Gwen’s life was dedicated to serving others. She was an accomplished seamstress who made almost anything requested by family and friends. With Phil, she also kept a garden and loved to share the fruits of that labor. She served with energy and a big smile. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ, she served continuously in a variety of callings, most recently as an assistant to the Matron of the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.