January 1, 1932—February 2, 2020
Guy Paul Callen, 88, loving husband, father, grandpa, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Twin Falls, from complications of pneumonia with family by his side.
Guy was born on January 1, 1932 in Wendell, Idaho to Paul and Frances Bacon Callen.
He grew up on the family farm in Jerome county. He married Meryl Janice Chambers on March 4, 1951. Together they raised three daughters and built an independent trucking business. He had his own trucks and hauled produce, commodities and cattle in all the western states and Canada. He also farmed and raised cattle. He was well known for his trucks and was featured in Truckers magazine.
After retiring from the trucking and farming businesses, he enjoyed his “toy”, a Peterbilt, which he loved to show in parades and truck shows. He liked helping the farmers drive a new tractor and checking the crops on his 4-wheeler. He enjoyed visiting with friends over coffee, taking Diane for Sunday drives, feeding the quail and teasing his great granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years—Meryl Callen; daughters—Diane Callen of Wendell, Janet Dennis of Fairfield and Merrilee (Allen) Stevenson of Wendell. Grandchildren—John (Katie) Dennis of Bliss, Kaylin Dennis and great granddaughter—Tessa Thompson of Fairfield, and Skylar Stevenson of Wendell.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents; and sister—Joan.
A memorial celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Wendell Senior Center at 380 1st Ave. E. in Wendell.
Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Wendell Senior Center, PO Box 513, Wendell, ID 83355.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
