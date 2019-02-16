Guy Allen Meuleman
October 18, 1932 - February 10, 2019
Guy Allen Meuleman, 86, of Hazelton passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Guy was born in Rupert, Idaho October 18, 1932 and he was living on the Homestead farm in the Kasota community.
Guy graduated from Rupert High School 1950. He attended Idaho State University for two and a half years receiving his degree as an Electrician journeyman. He served two years in U.S Army during Korean War. Homesteaded a farm in 1956 in Kasota area, and started the Snake River Seed Company.
Guy had an inventive mind and invented several great inventions consisting of irrigation valves for gated pipes and started Aqua Control Company, a growing flaxseed business, after finding out how healthily flaxseed was he started growing it and creating his own market fighting his way into Wholefoods, Walmart and Amazon.
He loved to fish in his spare time, especially steelhead fishing in his jet boat.
Guy is survived by his is wife Mildred Meuleman, daughter Connie (Ray) Grondahl, grandson Ryan (Brook) Grondahl, Cara (Nate) Sturlin, great grandson Gavin Grondahl, and great granddaughter Brooklin Grondahl. He is preceded in death by his daughter Gay Allyn Meuleman, brother Franklin V Meuleman, sister Gloria Horne, and parents Harry and Vera Meuleman.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
