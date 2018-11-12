December 23, 1927—November 8, 2018
Gustave (Gus) John Roerich passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on November 8th, 2018, at Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was surrounded with love by his family, holding him as he passed.
Gus was born on December 23, 1927 in Litchfield, Nebraska to Arnold A. Roerich and Cressie M. McMahon. Gus’s childhood was embraced by two sisters, Virginia Ackley and Rita Einspahr, and loving parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends. Gus graduated from Merna, Nebraska in 1946. He joined the Navy in 1948, and was stationed in San Diego, California. After his military service, he was honorably discharged in 1952. Gus spent most of his working life at Sears in Twin Falls, Idaho and retired after 40 years.
During his service in the Navy, he met his first love Geraldine Gressley and married her in 1950; shortly thereafter moving to Idaho. They both raised two girls in a loving home. He fell in love with his lifelong friend and partner Floriene Gee, and was married to her in 1985; which brought four more amazing daughters into his life.
He then spent time with co-workers, friends and family golfing and fishing; sharing many memories before retiring from Sears. After retiring, Gus and Flo traveled South to enjoy winters; where they accumulated many friends over the years including their best friends, Jackie and Gary Hill. They always returned to Idaho to visit daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and friends.
He enjoyed every moment with his family; whether it was fishing, hunting, or golfing. He always enjoyed taking part in family functions and sports, going to church, and even enjoyed going to the movies with his youngest great granddaughter. He was the most loving husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa, uncle, brother and friend. Gus brought so much love, kindness and joy into everyone’s heart. We all love him beyond measure.
He is survived by his 6 daughters; Tamela (Doug Moore) of Twin Falls, Idaho; Bridget Kazemi of Pender Island, BC Canada; Renell (Gary Griffith) of Everett, Washington; Renee (Paul Franklin) of Woodinville, Washington; Debby Gee of Seattle Washington; and Cindy (Tom Leavitt) of Kirkland, Washington. He is also survived by his 17 grandchildren; Pat, April and Jason, John and Jessica, Jeff and Terra, Jay and Heather, Jamie, Elie, Noah and Jennifer, Asa, Brandon and Jennifer, and Nate, and 26 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, wives Geraldine and Floriene and 2 grandchildren, Joshua Franklin and Gavin Leavitt. He enjoyed spending time with all his loved ones; hugging and kissing and most of all smiling and laughing with his family.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Lois Bear who was like a daughter, and for being such a dear friend to Tamie, and her years of love and support. Lois would always tell dad “I love you with all my heart, but God loves you even more”. Also a warm heartfelt “Thank You” to Sonia, who was a neighbor of Gus’; for her help taking care of him in the last few years. A “Thank You” also goes out to Dr. DiMaggio and Dr. Greenhalgh. Also, a sincere “Thank You” goes out to Canyons Retirement Community and Heritage Hospice for their care, patience, love and support; and mostly to all of their staff. Both were instrumental in helping our family prepare and help Gus be comfortable in his time of passing. There are not enough words to express our gratitude for all the support we received from everyone, friends and family, for the last few years of Gus’ life on this earth.
“A Celebration of Life” will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday November 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. (2826 Addison Ave. E). All are welcome to attend, and share their memories. For additional details and information; friends and family are encouraged to share their memories and condolences at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com .
“We Love You, Daddy O’s”
