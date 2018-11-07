Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Guadalupe “Lupe” Pena

Guadalupe “Lupe” Pena, 89, of Rupert, passed away in her home late Monday night. Lupe was born on December 25, 1928 in a small town in Texas, named Cotulla. Lupe was a hard worker who had the most love for her children and her grandchildren. Lupe loved to travel, sew, cook, clean, and go gambling at casinos. Lupe is survived by her children, Jesus Pena Jr., Jose Pena Sr. (Santos), Pete Pena Sr. (Susie), Paul Pena Sr. (Jessica), Rudy Pena, Lupe Quiroz (Daniel), Rosemary Pena (Joe), John Pena (Bonnie), and Manuel Pena. She is also survived by her 31 grandchildren, 69 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. Lupe is preceded in death by her husband, Jesus, her daughter Margret, her son Natividad, and her grandson Joseph. Services for family and friends will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 9th at the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. Food and gathering will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

