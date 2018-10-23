Obituary Guadalupe Bill

April 10, 1947 – October 19, 2018
Guadalupe Bill, 71, passed away in Filer, Idaho on October 19, 2018. He was born on April 10, 1947 in Spofford, Texas to Edward Bill and Carmen Ramos.
Shortly after his birth his family moved to Idaho Falls, ID. While in Idaho Falls he attended Bonneville High School. In the fall of 1967, he met and fell in love with Ernestine Armbrister. The following year in 1968 the two were married in Idaho Falls on February 19. Three years later, in 1971, they had their first child. Over the course of six years they would have four more daughters. They raised their five daughters in Idaho Falls and Twin Falls, Idaho.
In addition to being a father and a Grandfather, Guadalupe worked for Amalgamated Sugar Factory for 38 years before his passing. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed: fishing, hunting, going on cruises with his motorcycle, camping, boating, and taking care of his family. He was a very strong willed person, who wasn’t afraid to speak his mind. He loved helping those in need, but most of all he loved helping out his family.
He is survived by his five daughters: Betty (Kelly) Arndt, Andrea (Mike) Stewart, Victoria (Richard) Goff, Frankie Essmaker, and Christina Bill; His two brothers Joe (Lupe) Bill, and Edward Jr Bill; His Two sisters Olga (Nolan) Getsinger, Paula (Mike) Alexander; also his 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild along with many Nieces and Nephews.
There will be a viewing at Rosenau’s Funeral Home on Thursday October 25, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 26 at Rosenau’s Funeral home, located at 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls Idaho. Condolences, Flowers, and Memories may be shared at Rosenau’s funeral home.
