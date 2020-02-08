September 24, 1932—February 1, 2020
Our Mother, Greta Lee Robinett Sharp, was born Sept. 24, 1932 in Twin Falls Idaho. She was the oldest of four children born to Dorothy Watson and Edgar L. (Pat) Robinett.
She was raised in Hazelton, ID Graduating with the class of 1950. She was active in Band, Choir and went to Girls State her junior year and was also a cheerleader.
As a young girl she worked picking potatoes, rouging beans and peas.
After graduation, she moved to Twin Falls to live with her mother and siblings and went to work for the Orpheum Theater.
She married Floyd “Lee” Sharp on July 15, 1951 in a garden wedding at her Mother and step-fathers home. To this union four children were born. Rick, Vickie, Robin and Laurie.
She worked several years at Marty’s Market and then the Bonanza 88 before starting a 19 year career with the Idaho Department Store as a part-time employee until working her way up to dept. head, buyer and asst. manager. After the ID closed in 1986 she worked for three different insurance agents representing State Farm Insurance. She worked in this position for 19 yrs. also, retiring officially in 2005.
Mom was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed her many callings such as a primary teacher and the secretary for the Relief Society. Her most enjoyable calling was being a visiting teacher with her Aunt Pearl. They enjoyed working on genealogy and family history together.
Mom was also a 4-H leader for 17 years with the Better Livestock Club 2T-60 and made very special connections with many kids and their families.
In 2000, a new opportunity became available for Mom to be a active member of the Filer Rose Society and helped take care of the rose garden at the Twin Falls County Fair Grounds. She loved sitting at the garden during the week of the fair just to meet new people and greet old friends. She also loved the taco’s from Mr. B’s and the chocolate covered mini doughnuts.
She is survived by three of her four children. Vickie (Steve) Cowger, Robin (Marie) Sharp, Laurie (David) Ottersberg and Kaye Sharp (Widow of Rick). Her grandchildren, Ryan (Maureen)Sharp, Rick (Cindy Lou) Sharp and their extended families and Mary Nealon Fairbanks (Kelly). Keri (Steven) Lott, Telinda (Morgan) Case, Dena (Craig) Phillips, Kimberlee (Dan) Gilly, Brian (Camie) Cowger. Justin (Jennifer) Sharp, Jameson (Cassie) Sharp, Megan (Shaun) Pohlman. 31 Great Grandkids and 10 Great Great Grandkids. Also surviving are two sisters, Shirlene Crandall, Twin Falls, Deanna Forbes, Idaho Falls, brother Eddie Howard, Twin Falls and sister-in-law Cheryl Howard, Rupert. Martha Hull (sister-in-law) Boise and a brother-in-law, Tom (Jeanette) Sharp, Twin Falls. And many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful family and friends. Betty Bubak (soul sister) and Carol Sharp were a real blessing to our Mom. Thank you for your love and friendship!
She was preceded in death by her husband Lee in 1975, her son Rick Sharp, grandson Cody Ottersberg ( the center of her heart) her mother and step-father, Darrell and Dorothy Howard, her father Pat Robinett, her half-brother Kent Howard, and her In-Laws, Floyd and Laura Mae Sharp.
As per Moms request there will be no funeral service or memorial. Instead, for family and friends we will be having a “Celebrating Greta’s Life” at the Memorial Rose Garden at the fair grounds at a later date. Donations can be made to the Filer Rose Society, P.O. Box 574, Filer, ID 83328 in honor of Mom.
Special Appreciation and Thanks go to Brookdale Senior Living and their staff for taking such great care of our mother. And to St. Luke’s Hospice and their staff. Georgie and Amber, especially, for the love and care that you showered on our Mom. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
