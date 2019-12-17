June 24, 1951—December 9, 2019
HEYBURN – Gregory Lee Tyler, a 68-year-old Heyburn resident, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, after a long, hard-fought battle with health issues brought on by diabetes.
He was born June 24, 1951, in Boise, Idaho, to Edward Darwin Tyler and Nancy Alice White Tyler. He was welcomed by his brothers, Darrell Clinton and Daniel Dean. The family later welcomed his sister, Elsie Lynette, and another brother, Wesley Ray.
Greg graduated from Minico High School and spent one year at Ricks College. He worked various jobs before he was employed by Idaho Norland in Paul, Idaho. He worked there from 1971 to 1990, going from laborer to shop foreman and then over-the-road delivery and service work. When Idaho Norland shut down, he went to work for Shockey Sheet Metal in Paul from 1990 to 1995. He then had his own welding business, Cowboy Welding, and later joined the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Local 648 in 1999. He worked at many different job sites in the surrounding states until he got gangrene in his leg in October of 2006, which started the many years of battling various health issues.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1988, Greg met the love of his life, Eileen Okelberry, while helping a friend serve lunch at the Hoedown in Heyburn, Idaho. They were married March 17, 1989, in Heyburn, which led to 30-plus years of adventures together. They both loved going to the mountains to find animals, try a new road or enjoy a picnic together.
Greg was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had many artistic talents and became known for his metal art, woodworking, wood carving, and engraving on antlers, eggs and glass. He loved to go horseback riding in the mountains and when that became difficult, he turned to ATV’s. As he said “A bad day in the mountains beats a good day at work.”
Greg is survived by his sweet wife, Eileen, who has stood by his side through the years of his illness; his five children from a previous marriage, Gary, Robin, Michelle, Brent, and Vicki; his stepmother, Dorothy Tyler; sister, Lynette (Alan) Kartchner; brother, Wes (Paula) Tyler; and sisters-in-law, Sharlene Tyler, and Deloyce Tyler. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Darrell, and Dan.
The funeral was held Saturday, Dec. 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial was at the Marion Cemetery in Oakley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.