Obituary: Gregg "Tiny" Harold Christensen

Our beloved brother, son, uncle, Gregg “Tiny” Harold Christensen, 54, died from a heart attack on Monday, April 27, 2020. A talented artist, poet and actor, Gregg loved the great outdoors and helping others in need. The second son / fourth child of Albert David Christensen and Joan Carol Newman, Gregg was born on April 7, 1966, in the car south of Preston en route to the hospital. He grew up in Arimo, Downey, Pocatello and Kuna, ID. He was part of MarVal’s, Marsh Valley HS’s performance choir and Gate City Singers, the performance choir at Pocatello HS where he appeared in the production, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” He graduated from Kuna HS in Kuna, ID and later joined the Army. He was a professional truck driver, a cancer survivor and dear friend. He starred in the Sy-Fy channel movie, Snow Beast (2011). He loved telling jokes, anything to brighten a day or generate a smile.