Obituary: Gregg "Tiny" Harold Christensen

Gregg “Tiny” Harold Christensen
April 7, 1966—April 27, 2020
Our beloved brother, son, uncle, Gregg “Tiny” Harold Christensen, 54, died from a heart attack on Monday, April 27, 2020. A talented artist, poet and actor, Gregg loved the great outdoors and helping others in need. The second son / fourth child of Albert David Christensen and Joan Carol Newman, Gregg was born on April 7, 1966, in the car south of Preston en route to the hospital. He grew up in Arimo, Downey, Pocatello and Kuna, ID. He was part of MarVal’s, Marsh Valley HS’s performance choir and Gate City Singers, the performance choir at Pocatello HS where he appeared in the production, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” He graduated from Kuna HS in Kuna, ID and later joined the Army. He was a professional truck driver, a cancer survivor and dear friend. He starred in the Sy-Fy channel movie, Snow Beast (2011). He loved telling jokes, anything to brighten a day or generate a smile.
He is survived by his mother, Carol, Kearns, UT; siblings Lisa (Quinn) Jensen, Orem, UT; Gaylen (Cristy), Pocatello, ID; Jo Ann (Glen) Buechler, Magna, UT, Pamela (Rob) Wilson, Twin Falls, ID and Todd (Tina), Hazelton, ID, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, David, younger brother Wade, grandparents, some aunts and uncles and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions only a graveside will be held in the Downey City Cemetery, Downey ID, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 1p, with a short viewing prior to the service. A celebration of life will be held at a future date after restrictions are lifted—details will be posted on Facebook. The graveside will be live streamed from his Facebook page. Arrangements under the direction Rosenau Funeral Home Twin Falls, Idaho. The family encourages Family and friends to share there memories at rosenaufuneralhome.com
