September 27, 1960—December 12, 2018
BURLEY–Grant R. Koyle, 58, passed away on December 12, 2018 at 10:20 p.m. at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Grant was born on September 27, 1960 to Lester Fielding and Evva Darrington Koyle in Burley, Idaho. He was the tenth of eleven children who were raised on multiple different farms and taught the value of hard work.
He went to school in the Minidoka school district until he left home at 15. After he left home he joined the circus for a while and traveled with them working on the rides–setting them up, tearing them down, and doing maintenance. When he was 17 he was found by an Army recruiter and with his mother’s permission he joined. He was in the Army for two years and during that time he earned his GED. When he left the Army he joined the Navy and served for six years.
Towards the end of his time in the Navy he met the love of his life, Regina Delores (Lyle) Koyle, while he was training in Washington at Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor. She left and went back to her home in Virginia Beach, Virginia and he followed her. They were soon engaged and married.
They moved to Burley, Idaho to be close to his family and raise their children. He worked for Don MacRae Custom Farming for 28 years as a farming mechanic and took care of the children at night while she worked graveyard shifts at McCains.
The other love of Grant’s life was his motorcycle, he got a Honda when his youngest was four and was able to get his Harley when she was in junior high. Not only would he ride it to work everyday in the summer–weather permitting, but he also took trips with his wife and some of their closest friends. He was active in the biker community in the Cassia/Minidoka area and participated in every charity ride that he was able to.
Grant is survived by his wife, Regina; four children, Jason (Katie) Brahosky of Pocatello, Idaho, Danielle Krieger of Lynnwood, Washington, Elizabeth (Ryan) Galloway of Burley, Idaho, and Evva Koyle of Burley, Idaho; five brothers, Arden (Betty), Lucky (Sandie), Ray (Cheryl), Richard (Tracy), and Ardell (Karen); four sisters, JoAnn Smith, Rosalie McOmber, April (Greg) Greenwell, and Emma (Lowell) Curtiss; and five grandchildren, Drake, Elyas, Cadence, Amelia, and Maddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his elder sister Fay, and his brother-in-law Wally Smith.
Grant’s family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Walter Graham, Lacey Blanchard, and William Lyle for the care that they gave to him in his final days.
The funeral will be held at 11 am Wednesday December 19, 2018 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints–Burley Stake Center located at 2050 Normal Ave. Burley, Idaho. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery in Elba with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday December 18, 2018 at Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Highway 24, Rupert, Idaho and from 9:30 to 10:30 am preceding the funeral service at the church.
